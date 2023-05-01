Directori d'empreses
QVC
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

QVC Salaris

El salari de QVC oscil·la entre $15,217 en compensació total anual per a un Atenció al Client a la banda baixa fins a $101,000 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de QVC. Darrera actualització: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Enginyer de Programari
Median $101K
Analista de Negoci
$83.6K
Atenció al Client
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Analista de Dades
$62.6K
Analista Financer
$40.2K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$46.9K
Reclutador
$24.1K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$87K
Investigador UX
$84.6K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a QVC és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $101,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a QVC és $62,616.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a QVC

Empreses relacionades

  • Snap
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • Facebook
  • Amazon
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/qvc/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.