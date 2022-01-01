Directori d'empreses
Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial Salaris

El salari de Prudential Financial oscil·la entre $37,332 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $241,200 per a un Operacions de Màrqueting a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Prudential Financial. Darrera actualització: 11/28/2025

Don't get lowballed
Enginyer de Programari
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Enginyer de Programari Backend

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Desenvolupador Quantitatiu

Científic de Dades
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Actuari
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Analista Financer
Median $80K
Analista de Negoci
Median $100K
Màrqueting
Median $165K
Gestor de Producte
Median $178K
Gestor de Projectes
Median $130K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $210K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$110K
Analista de Dades
$101K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$161K
Recursos Humans
$118K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$177K
Banquer d'Inversions
$226K
Jurídic
$166K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$241K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $132K
Reclutador
Median $122K
Vendes
$37.3K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$104K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$117K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$199K
Capitalista de Risc
$109K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Prudential Financial és Operacions de Màrqueting at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $241,200. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Prudential Financial és $131,417.

