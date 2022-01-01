El salari de Prudential Financial oscil·la entre $37,332 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $241,200 per a un Operacions de Màrqueting a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Prudential Financial. Darrera actualització: 11/28/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/prudential-financial/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.