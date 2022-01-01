Directori d'empreses
Progressive
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Progressive Salaris

El salari de Progressive oscil·la entre $43,215 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $206,000 per a un Científic de Dades a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Progressive. Darrera actualització: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Enginyer de Programari
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Analista de Dades
Median $80K
Científic de Dades
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
Median $140K
Analista de Negoci
Median $100K
Ajustador de Sinistres
$69.3K
Atenció al Client
Median $54.5K
Màrqueting
$167K
Vendes
$43.2K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$138K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Progressive és Científic de Dades at the Lead Data Scientist level amb una compensació total anual de $206,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Progressive és $120,363.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Progressive

Empreses relacionades

  • Kemper
  • Citi
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • Travelers
  • SelectQuote
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/progressive/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.