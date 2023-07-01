Directori d'empreses
Princeton Identity
Principals Informacions
    Sobre nosaltres

    Princeton Identity is a biometric identity management company that uses iris recognition and other biometric technology to simplify identity management for businesses, organizations, and borders. Their software and hardware provide versatile identity authentication solutions for physical security and access applications. They have proven installations worldwide and offer system solutions for various applications, including mobile access control, corporate and industrial workplaces, airports, and border control.

    http://princetonidentity.com
    Lloc web
    2016
    Any de fundació
    31
    Núm. d'empleats
    $1M-$10M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

