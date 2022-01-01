Directori d'empreses
Praetorian
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Praetorian Salaris

El salari de Praetorian oscil·la entre $122,000 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Ciberseguretat a la banda baixa fins a $175,000 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Praetorian. Darrera actualització: 9/17/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Analista de Ciberseguretat
Median $122K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $175K
Recursos Humans
$129K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Praetorian és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $175,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Praetorian és $129,350.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Praetorian

Empreses relacionades

  • Dropbox
  • Coinbase
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • Square
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos