Pocket FM Salaris

El salari de Pocket FM oscil·la entre $7,801 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Negoci a la banda baixa fins a $99,858 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Pocket FM. Darrera actualització: 11/29/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $24.5K

Enginyer de Programari Backend

Gestor de Producte
Median $41.2K
Analista de Negoci
$7.8K

77 10
Dissenyador de Producte
$23.1K
Gestor de Programes
$38.4K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$99.9K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Pocket FM és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $99,858. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Pocket FM és $31,431.

