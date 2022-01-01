Playtech Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Playtech oscil·la entre $16,444 en compensació total anual per a un Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $180,900 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Playtech. Darrera actualització: 9/14/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $59.8K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Analista de Negoci
$63.3K
Servei al Client
$16.4K

Científic de Dades
$44.4K
Recursos Humans
$71.3K
Gestor de Disseny de Producte
$61.1K
Gestor de Producte
$36.1K
Gestor de Projectes
$48.6K
Reclutador
$30.7K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$75.4K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$181K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$37.9K
El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Playtech és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $180,900. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Playtech és $54,201.

