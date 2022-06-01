Directori d'empreses
PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS Salaris

El salari de PLAYSTUDIOS oscil·la entre $10,251 en compensació total anual per a un Reclutador a la banda baixa fins a $160,928 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de PLAYSTUDIOS. Darrera actualització: 9/13/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $113K
Màrqueting
$103K
Gestor de Producte
$161K

Gestor de Programes
$90.5K
Gestor de Projectes
$39.4K
Reclutador
$10.3K
PMF

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij PLAYSTUDIOS is Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $160,928. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij PLAYSTUDIOS is $96,480.

Altres recursos