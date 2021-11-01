Playrix Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Playrix oscil·la entre $41,790 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $102,977 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Playrix. Darrera actualització: 9/13/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $59.2K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software d'Assegurament de Qualitat (QA)

Enginyer de Software de Videojocs

Analista de Negoci
$79.6K
Analista de Dades
$95.9K

Científic de Dades
$90.5K
Analista Financer
Median $80.5K
Recursos Humans
$61.5K
Dissenyador de Producte
$41.8K
Gestor de Producte
$43.4K
Reclutador
$45.5K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$103K
El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Playrix és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $102,977. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Playrix és $70,546.

Altres recursos