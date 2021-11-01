Directori d'empreses
Philip Morris International Salaris

El salari de Philip Morris International oscil·la entre $13,750 en compensació total anual per a un Comptable a la banda baixa fins a $475,124 per a un Operacions de Negoci a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Philip Morris International. Darrera actualització: 11/26/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $70K
Comptable
$13.8K
Operacions de Negoci
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Analista de Negoci
$38.9K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$206K
Operacions d'Atenció al Client
$23.3K
Analista de Dades
$47.6K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$267K
Analista Financer
$21.1K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$26.2K
Màrqueting
$23.2K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$82.3K
Enginyer Mecànic
$47.1K
Gestor de Producte
$60.3K
Gestor de Projectes
$51.6K
Gestor Immobiliari
$120K
Reclutador
$92.4K
Vendes
$49.1K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$124K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$110K
Investigador UX
$142K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Philip Morris International és Operacions de Negoci at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $475,124. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Philip Morris International és $60,300.

