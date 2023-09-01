Directori d'empreses
Perry Street Software
Perry Street Software Salaris

El salari mitjà de Perry Street Software és $98,118 per a un Enginyer de Programari . Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Perry Street Software. Darrera actualització: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Enginyer de Programari
$98.1K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Perry Street Software és Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $98,118. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Perry Street Software és $98,118.

Altres recursos

