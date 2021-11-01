Directori d'empreses
Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs Salaris

El salari de Peapod Digital Labs oscil·la entre $89,550 en compensació total anual per a un Desenvolupament de Negoci a la banda baixa fins a $233,750 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Peapod Digital Labs. Darrera actualització: 8/26/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $132K
Gestor de Producte
Median $234K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $140K

Desenvolupament de Negoci
$89.6K
Científic de Dades
$138K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$130K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$162K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Peapod Digital Labs és Gestor de Producte amb una compensació total anual de $233,750. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Peapod Digital Labs és $138,067.

