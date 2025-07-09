Directori d'empreses
PCCW
PCCW Salaris

El salari de PCCW oscil·la entre $28,900 en compensació total anual per a un Information Technologist (IT) a la banda baixa fins a $107,535 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de PCCW. Darrera actualització: 10/24/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $67.2K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Analista de Negoci
$62K
Information Technologist (IT)
$28.9K

Arquitecte de Solucions
$108K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a PCCW és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $107,535. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a PCCW és $64,604.

