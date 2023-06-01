Directori d'empreses
Paytient
Paytient Salaris

El salari de Paytient oscil·la entre $110,970 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $261,300 per a un Reclutador a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Paytient. Darrera actualització: 10/24/2025

Dissenyador de Producte
$111K
Gestor de Projectes
$174K
Reclutador
$261K

Enginyer de Programari
$185K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$174K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Paytient és Reclutador at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $261,300. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Paytient és $174,125.

Altres recursos