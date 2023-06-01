Directori d'empreses
Payhawk
Payhawk Salaris

El salari de Payhawk oscil·la entre $36,711 en compensació total anual per a un Comptable a la banda baixa fins a $104,954 per a un Revenue Operations a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Payhawk. Darrera actualització: 10/24/2025

Comptable
$36.7K
Gestor de Producte
$77.4K
Revenue Operations
$105K

Enginyer de Programari
$60.9K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Payhawk és Revenue Operations at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $104,954. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Payhawk és $69,185.

