PathAI
PathAI Salaris

El rang de salaris de PathAI varia de $109,450 en compensació total anual per a Dissenyador de Producte a l'extrem inferior a $411,045 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de PathAI. Última actualització: 8/21/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Software Engineer I $124K
Senior Software Engineer $206K

Enginyer d'aprenentatge automàtic

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Gestor de Producte
Median $170K
Enginyer Biomèdic
$164K

Científic de Dades
Median $210K
Dissenyador de Producte
$109K
Vendes
$255K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$411K
The highest paying role reported at PathAI is Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $411,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PathAI is $187,750.

Altres recursos