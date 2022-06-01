Directori d'empreses
Parker Hannifin
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Parker Hannifin Salaris

El salari de Parker Hannifin oscil·la entre $58,808 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $236,175 per a un Científic de Dades a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Parker Hannifin. Darrera actualització: 9/13/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $98.3K
Enginyer Mecànic
Median $84K
Enginyer Aeroespacial
$112K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Analista de Dades
$79.6K
Científic de Dades
$236K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$138K
Recursos Humans
$134K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$80.4K
Enginyer de Materials
$115K
Dissenyador de Producte
$152K
Gestor de Producte
$147K
Gestor de Programes
$118K
Gestor de Projectes
$77.4K
Vendes
$58.8K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Parker Hannifin és Científic de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $236,175. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Parker Hannifin és $113,676.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Parker Hannifin

Empreses relacionades

  • Emerson
  • The Timken Company
  • DuPont
  • Flowserve
  • Leidos
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos