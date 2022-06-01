Directori d'empreses
PandaDoc
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

PandaDoc Salaris

El salari de PandaDoc oscil·la entre $26,928 en compensació total anual per a un Investigador UX a la banda baixa fins a $150,750 per a un Analista de Dades a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de PandaDoc. Darrera actualització: 8/26/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $84K
Vendes
Median $111K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $98.8K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Assistent Administratiu
$42.7K
Analista de Dades
$151K
Científic de Dades
$47.8K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $51K
Gestor de Disseny de Producte
$82.4K
Gestor de Producte
$52.4K
Reclutador
$55K
Investigador UX
$26.9K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a PandaDoc és Analista de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $150,750. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a PandaDoc és $54,978.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a PandaDoc

Empreses relacionades

  • Stripe
  • Coinbase
  • Pinterest
  • DoorDash
  • SoFi
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos