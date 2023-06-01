Directori d'empreses
Outer Cape Health Services
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
Principals Informacions
  • Contribueix amb quelcom únic sobre Outer Cape Health Services que pugui ser útil per a altres (ex. consells d'entrevista, selecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Outer Cape Health Services is a non-profit organization with three community health center locations and pharmacies on Cape Cod. They provide healthcare and social services to all who live in or visit the eight outermost towns of Cape Cod. They serve nearly 17,000 patients per year and offer primary care, specialty care, behavioral health, pharmacy, WIC, and insurance enrollment assistance. They are affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centers and partners with Cape Cod Healthcare. They are the largest non-governmental employer in their service area with nearly 200 employees. They offer a Total Rewards Employee Package including competitive compensation, professional development opportunities, and various insurance options.

    outercape.org
    Lloc web
    1987
    Any de fundació
    126
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Outer Cape Health Services

    Empreses relacionades

    • Amazon
    • SoFi
    • LinkedIn
    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos