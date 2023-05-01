Directori d'empreses
Our Next Energy
Our Next Energy Salaris

El salari de Our Next Energy oscil·la entre $176,400 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer Mecànic a la banda baixa fins a $296,510 per a un Enginyer de Maquinari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Our Next Energy. Darrera actualització: 9/10/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Maquinari
$297K
Enginyer Mecànic
$176K
Dissenyador de Producte
$245K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Our Next Energy és Enginyer de Maquinari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $296,510. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Our Next Energy és $244,800.

Altres recursos