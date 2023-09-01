Directori d'empreses
Otta
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Otta Salaris

El salari de Otta oscil·la entre $74,661 en compensació total anual per a un Màrqueting a la banda baixa fins a $109,631 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Otta. Darrera actualització: 9/10/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Màrqueting
$74.7K
Gestor de Producte
$110K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $82.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Otta es Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $109,631. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Otta es $82,147.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Otta

Empreses relacionades

  • Intuit
  • Amazon
  • Roblox
  • Google
  • Apple
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos