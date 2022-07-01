Directori d'empreses
Orgvue
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Orgvue Salaris

El salari de Orgvue oscil·la entre $49,146 en compensació total anual per a un Consultor de Gestió a la banda baixa fins a $180,900 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Orgvue. Darrera actualització: 9/17/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $75.2K
Consultor de Gestió
$49.1K
Vendes
$181K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$146K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

The highest paying role reported at Orgvue is Vendes at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Orgvue is $110,804.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Orgvue

Empreses relacionades

  • LinkedIn
  • Intuit
  • Stripe
  • Netflix
  • Google
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos