O'Reilly Media Salaris

El salari de O'Reilly Media oscil·la entre $115,150 en compensació total anual per a un Científic de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $175,096 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de O'Reilly Media. Darrera actualització: 9/17/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $139K
Científic de Dades
$115K
Dissenyador de Producte
$129K

Gestor de Producte
$175K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a O'Reilly Media és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $175,096. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a O'Reilly Media és $134,175.

