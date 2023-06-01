Directori d'empreses
Oregon Venture Fund
Principals Informacions
    Sobre nosaltres

    Oregon Venture Fund is a successful venture capital fund that invests $15-20 million annually in promising startups and growth companies in Oregon and Southern Washington. It has created over 4,200 jobs and is backed by leaders in Oregon's business, technology, and entrepreneurial communities. Its largest investors include the State of Oregon, Oregon Community Foundation, and Meyer Memorial Trust. OVF launched Oregon Venture Fund XII in 2018 to accommodate additional institutional investors and family offices.

    https://oregonventurefund.com
    Lloc web
    2007
    Any de fundació
    124
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

