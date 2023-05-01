Directori d'empreses
Orbital Energy Group
Principals Informacions
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Orbital Energy Group provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the US and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, substation facilities, and offers emergency restoration services. The company also offers engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to the broadband and wireless telecommunication industries, enterprise solutions to the cable and telecommunication industries, and telecommunication services. It provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction.

    orbitalenergygroup.com
    Lloc web
    1984
    Any de fundació
    1,329
    Núm. d'empleats
    $100M-$250M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Altres recursos