    OneSpace is the only platform designed to help brands achieve the perfect digital shelf.By combining the industry’s largest database of consumer search insights with proprietary performance monitoring tools and on-demand content optimization services, we enable brands to respond to market changes and execute product page updates with unrivaled speed and scale.Since 2012, our solution has been an operational cornerstone for the world’s largest online retailers, including Instacart, Jet.com, Office Depot, Chewy, Lowe’s, Overstock and more. Today, it’s being used to power e-commerce operations for some of the world’s most successful brands.With an executive team that brings e-commerce and search leadership experience from Nestle, New Balance, Frito Lay, Absolut, Nike and more, OneSpace is uniquely positioned to help your brand solve even the most difficult product content problems.

    http://www.onespace.com
    Lloc web
    2010
    Any de fundació
    260
    Núm. d'empleats
    $50M-$100M
    Ingressos estimats
