onepoint Salaris

El salari de onepoint oscil·la entre $25,099 en compensació total anual per a un Científic de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $51,761 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de onepoint. Darrera actualització: 11/28/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $47.6K

Enginyer de Programari Backend

Científic de Dades
$25.1K
Consultor de Gestió
$48.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Gestor de Producte
$51.8K
Vendes
$50.3K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$47.7K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a onepoint és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $51,761. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a onepoint és $47,982.

