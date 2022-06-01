Directori d'empreses
OneMain Financial
OneMain Financial Salaris

El salari de OneMain Financial oscil·la entre $80,400 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Negoci a la banda baixa fins a $211,050 per a un Analista Financer a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de OneMain Financial. Darrera actualització: 9/10/2025

$160K

Gestor de Producte
Median $127K
Científic de Dades
Median $150K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $86.8K

Analista de Negoci
$80.4K
Desenvolupament Corporatiu
$101K
Analista de Dades
$85.4K
Analista Financer
$211K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a OneMain Financial és Analista Financer at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $211,050. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a OneMain Financial és $100,500.

Altres recursos