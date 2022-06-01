Directori d'empreses
OneMagnify
OneMagnify Salaris

El salari de OneMagnify oscil·la entre $69,650 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $115,000 per a un Científic de Dades a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de OneMagnify. Darrera actualització: 11/27/2025

Científic de Dades
Median $115K
Analista de Negoci
$106K
Analista de Dades
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Enginyer de Programari
$106K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a OneMagnify és Científic de Dades amb una compensació total anual de $115,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a OneMagnify és $106,149.

Altres recursos

