Omnicom Media Group Salaris

El rang de salaris de Omnicom Media Group varia de $44,100 en compensació total anual per a Màrqueting a l'extrem inferior a $115,280 per a Arquitecte de Solucions a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Omnicom Media Group. Última actualització: 8/16/2025

$160K

Redactor Publicitari
$63.2K
Científic de Dades
$64.4K
Màrqueting
$44.1K

Vendes
$48.5K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$115K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Omnicom Media Group és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $115,280. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Omnicom Media Group és de $63,230.

Altres recursos