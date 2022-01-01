Directori d'Empreses
Omio
Omio Salaris

El rang de salaris de Omio varia de $62,896 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $135,567 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Omio. Última actualització: 8/11/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $62.9K
Analista de Dades
$71.4K
Gerent de Ciència de Dades
$107K

Gestor de Producte
$136K
Reclutador
$68K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$102K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Omio és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $135,567. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Omio és de $86,813.

