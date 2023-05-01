Directori d'Empreses
OM1
OM1 Salaris

El rang de salaris de OM1 varia de $140,000 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $172,860 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de OM1. Última actualització: 8/11/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $140K
Científic de Dades
$168K
Gerent de Programa
$168K

Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$173K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at OM1 is Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,860. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OM1 is $168,199.

