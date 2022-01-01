Directori d'empreses
Okta Beneficis

Valor total estimat: $12,924

Assegurances, salut i benestar
  • Free Lunch $1,560

    3 days a week

  • Life Insurance

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Sick Time

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $780

    $780 per year contributed by employer. $1,518 for employee and family.

  • Dental Insurance

    MetLife

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: 100% of your base salary for the first 30 days of disability, then 60%, up to $2,500 per week for up to 13 weeks. LTD: 60%, up to $12,000 per month.

  • Paternity Leave

    18 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    18 weeks

    • Llar
  • Company Phones

  • Relocation Bonus

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Surrogacy Assistance

  • Adoption Assistance

  • Fertility Assistance

    Egg freezing and In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) through Carrot.

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $2,400

    $200 per month

  • Remote Work

    Remote-first

    • Financer i jubilació
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $5,000

    100% match on employee's contribution up to $5,000

    • Avantatges i descomptes
  • Employee Discount

  • Learning and Development

    • Altres
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $500 matched

