Novetta Salaris

El salari de Novetta oscil·la entre $107,100 en compensació total anual per a un Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) a la banda baixa fins a $174,125 per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Novetta. Darrera actualització: 11/28/2025

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$107K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $135K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$174K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Novetta és Gestor de Programes Tècnics at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $174,125. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Novetta és $135,000.

Altres recursos

