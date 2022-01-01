Novartis Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Novartis oscil·la entre $2,460 en compensació total anual per a un Comptable a la banda baixa fins a $540,000 per a un Desenvolupament de Negoci a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Novartis. Darrera actualització: 10/23/2025

Científic de Dades
Median $150K
Analista de Dades
Median $10.1K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $125K

Gestor de Ciència de Dades
Median $31.5K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
Median $540K
Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $79.4K
Enginyer Mecànic
Median $100K
Comptable
$2.5K
Assistent Administratiu
$14.7K
Enginyer Biomèdic
$229K
Operacions de Negoci
$24.4K
Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$269K
Analista de Negoci
$75.3K
Servei al Client
$79.6K
Analista Financer
$122K
Recursos Humans
$167K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.7K
Consultor de Gestió
$281K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$26.8K
Gestor de Disseny de Producte
$64.3K
Gestor de Producte
$94.7K
Gestor de Programes
$125K
Gestor de Projectes
$24.9K
Vendes
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$197K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$163K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Novartis és Desenvolupament de Negoci amb una compensació total anual de $540,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Novartis és $97,354.

