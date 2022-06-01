Novant Health Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Novant Health oscil·la entre $44,845 en compensació total anual per a un Information Technologist (IT) a la banda baixa fins a $148,852 per a un Científic de Dades a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Novant Health. Darrera actualització: 10/23/2025

Servei al Client
$46.4K
Científic de Dades
$149K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.8K

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Novant Health és Científic de Dades at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $148,852. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Novant Health és $46,365.

