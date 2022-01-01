Directori d'empreses
Nova Credit
Nova Credit Salaris

El salari de Nova Credit oscil·la entre $110,550 en compensació total anual per a un Reclutador a la banda baixa fins a $174,125 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Nova Credit. Darrera actualització: 10/23/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $135K
Científic de Dades
$113K
Jurídic
$143K

Màrqueting
$156K
Gestor de Producte
$174K
Reclutador
$111K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Nova Credit és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $174,125. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Nova Credit és $138,784.

