notonthehighstreet Salaris

El salari de notonthehighstreet oscil·la entre $112,649 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $146,793 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de notonthehighstreet. Darrera actualització: 10/23/2025

Gestor de Producte
$113K
Enginyer de Programari
$123K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$147K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a notonthehighstreet és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $146,793. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a notonthehighstreet és $122,505.

