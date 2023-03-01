Directori d'empreses
Notable Health
Notable Health Salaris

El salari de Notable Health oscil·la entre $109,450 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $280,000 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Notable Health. Darrera actualització: 10/23/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $150K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $280K
Analista de Dades
$109K

Màrqueting
$171K
Gestor de Producte
$151K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Notable Health és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $280,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Notable Health és $150,750.

