Directori d'empreses
NOS
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

NOS Salaris

El salari de NOS oscil·la entre $23,736 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $58,309 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de NOS. Darrera actualització: 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Analista de Dades
$23.7K
Gestor de Producte
$49.3K
Gestor de Projectes
$28.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Enginyer de Vendes
$30.5K
Enginyer de Programari
$58.3K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$55.8K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a NOS és Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $58,309. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a NOS és $39,899.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a NOS

Empreses relacionades

  • Dropbox
  • Lyft
  • Intuit
  • Tesla
  • Snap
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos