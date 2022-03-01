Directori d'empreses
Northwestern University
Northwestern University Salaris

El salari de Northwestern University oscil·la entre $32,401 en compensació total anual per a un Operacions de Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $502,500 per a un Metge a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Northwestern University. Darrera actualització: 9/9/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $80K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Científic de Recerca

Científic de Dades
Median $62K
Enginyer Mecànic
Median $40K

Servei al Client
Median $33.3K
Enginyer de Materials
Median $45K
Gestor de Projectes
Median $80K
Enginyer Biomèdic
$58.1K
Analista de Negoci
$101K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$83.7K
Operacions de Servei al Client
$32.4K
Analista de Dades
$74.4K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$85.6K
Metge
$503K
Gestor de Producte
$89.6K
Investigador UX
$140K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Northwestern University és Metge at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $502,500. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Northwestern University és $80,000.

