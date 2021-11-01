Directori d'empreses
Northern Trust Salaris

El salari de Northern Trust oscil·la entre $46,672 en compensació total anual per a un Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) a la banda baixa fins a $255,000 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Northern Trust. Darrera actualització: 9/9/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $148K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Analista de Negoci
Median $78K
Gestor de Producte
Median $110K

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
Median $46.7K
Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $238K
Analista Financer
Median $123K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $255K
Comptable
$107K
Assistent Administratiu
$63.7K
Servei al Client
$79.6K
Analista de Dades
$81.4K
Científic de Dades
$94.5K
Recursos Humans
$86.2K
Banquer d'Inversions
$86.2K
Dissenyador de Producte
$139K
Reclutador
$131K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$109K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$240K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Northern Trust és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $255,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Northern Trust és $108,206.

Altres recursos