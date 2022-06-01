Directori d'empreses
Nortal
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Nortal Salaris

El salari de Nortal oscil·la entre $38,904 en compensació total anual per a un Reclutador a la banda baixa fins a $121,605 per a un Recursos Humans a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Nortal. Darrera actualització: 9/9/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $78K
Científic de Dades
$77.3K
Recursos Humans
$122K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Gestor de Projectes
$41.3K
Reclutador
$38.9K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$81.9K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Nortal és Recursos Humans at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $121,605. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Nortal és $77,644.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Nortal

Empreses relacionades

  • TrustArc
  • Accela
  • Axoni
  • Paxos
  • Evisort
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos