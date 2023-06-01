Directori d'empreses
Nirvana Insurance Salaris

El salari de Nirvana Insurance oscil·la entre $90,450 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $238,375 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Nirvana Insurance. Darrera actualització: 11/24/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $238K
Reclutador
$181K
Vendes
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Nirvana Insurance és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $238,375. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Nirvana Insurance és $181,300.

