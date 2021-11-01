Ninja Van Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Ninja Van oscil·la entre $39,960 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $145,972 per a un Desenvolupament Corporatiu a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Ninja Van. Darrera actualització: 11/24/2025

Dissenyador de Producte
Median $48.3K
Analista de Negoci
$44K
Desenvolupament Corporatiu
$146K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Màrqueting
$49.9K
Gestor de Producte
$41.1K
Enginyer de Programari
$40K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Ninja Van és Desenvolupament Corporatiu at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $145,972. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Ninja Van és $46,161.

