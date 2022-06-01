NielsenIQ Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de NielsenIQ oscil·la entre $15,060 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $393,838 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de NielsenIQ. Darrera actualització: 11/24/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $15.1K

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Científic de Dades
Median $132K
Gestor de Producte
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $24.3K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$95.8K
Atenció al Client
$24.4K
Èxit del Client
$72.8K
Analista de Dades
$21.8K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$154K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$101K
Consultor de Gestió
$97.5K
Màrqueting
$75.3K
Dissenyador de Producte
$147K
Gestor de Programes
$56.6K
Gestor de Projectes
$101K
Vendes
$394K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$52K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$152K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$56.9K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a NielsenIQ és Vendes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $393,838. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a NielsenIQ és $95,787.

