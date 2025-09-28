Directori d'empreses
Nielsen
La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in India a Nielsen oscil·la entre ₹1.72M per year per a Software Engineer i ₹6.7M per year per a Principal Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in India totalitza ₹2.27M.

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Nivell d'Entrada)
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.03M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
₹13.95M

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Quins són els nivells professionals a Nielsen?

Títols inclosos

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a Nielsen in India és una compensació total anual de ₹6,700,199. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Nielsen per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in India és ₹2,270,310.

