La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in India a Nielsen oscil·la entre ₹1.72M per year per a Software Engineer i ₹6.7M per year per a Principal Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in India totalitza ₹2.27M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Nielsen. Última actualització: 9/28/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.03M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
