La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in United States a NICE oscil·la entre $92.3K per year per a Software Engineer i $218K per year per a Lead Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $128K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de NICE. Última actualització: 9/28/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$92.3K
$88.5K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$130K
$5K
$5K
Lead Software Engineer
$218K
$170K
$35K
$12.5K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Títols inclososEnviar nou títol