Directori d'empreses
Newgen Software
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Newgen Software Salaris

El salari de Newgen Software oscil·la entre $8,425 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $30,571 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Newgen Software. Darrera actualització: 9/16/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $12.6K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Analista de Negoci
$16K
Científic de Dades
$13.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Dissenyador de Producte
$8.4K
Gestor de Producte
$30.6K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Newgen Software és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $30,571. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Newgen Software és $13,824.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Newgen Software

Empreses relacionades

  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • Spotify
  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos