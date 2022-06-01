Directori d'empreses
Newfold Digital
Newfold Digital Salaris

El salari de Newfold Digital oscil·la entre $19,127 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $171,353 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Newfold Digital. Darrera actualització: 9/16/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $19.1K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software d'Assegurament de Qualitat (QA)

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $50.8K
Analista de Dades
$83.3K

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$109K
Gestor de Producte
$55.9K
Gestor de Projectes
$53.8K
Vendes
$63.7K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$132K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$171K
PMF

